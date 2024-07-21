SEPC Hosts Annual Summer Board Meeting

Millen, GA – Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) held its annual summer board meeting July 15th – 17th in Nashville, Tennessee, where Southern Innovations will be taking place in less than two months.

During the meeting, SEPC’s Board of Directors, Board of Governors, Board Ambassadors, and staff discussed strategic anchors and goals of the council. Strategic planning for the future of SEPC is a key focus for the SEPC Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

“SEPC is focused on continuously innovating and making sure our programs and events continue to be the best in the industry,” said Mike Roberts, SEPC Chairman of the Board, Harps Food Stores. “These Summer Board Meetings have become critical to this forward-thinking focus.”

Board members rolled up their sleeves and put on their thinking caps as they engaged in round table discussions, delving into strategies and tactics to futureproof the Council through their strategic initiative work.

“We have one of the hardest working Boards in the industry,” said David Sherrod, SEPC President & CEO. “The dedication and hard work they put into driving forward SEPC is a key differentiator for us.”

SEPC is excited to roll out the exciting tactics discussed at this meeting over the next 12 months.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at seproducecouncil.com.