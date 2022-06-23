Titan Farms Brings Back its America’s Peach Box for Independence Day

RIDGE SPRING, SC – Titan Farms, premier grower of South Carolina peaches, is now shipping their ever-popular patriotic-themed, volume fill box named “America’s Peach.” The America’s Peach Box will be packed from June 22 to July 9 and will be available nationwide while supplies last. These boxes will also be used to build towering displays of patriotism within retail stores.

“Titan Farms felt a patriotic tribute box was the perfect way to celebrate the service men and women of our great nation as well as to piggyback off the excitement for Independence Day,” says Ross Williams, Vice President of Fresh Packing and Business Development. “With such great feedback from our customers in years past, we are thrilled to bring back this unique packaging. Retailers couldn’t get enough of “America’s Peach” and built such large and luxurious displays drawing people to the produce department in the peak of peach season.”

The “America’s Peach” box will be sent to customers in place of the traditional Titan Farms volume fill box. Those who are interested in placing orders for this summer or would like more information should reach out to the sales team at sales@titanfarms.com or 1-803-685-3500.

“Our peach is the true American peach, and it represents what America and summertime is all about,” says Williams. “What better way to tie it all together, than with an American flag design and a robust social media campaign promoting 4th of July recipes.”

The unique microclimate and favorable soil conditions that exist on the ridge between the piedmont and coastal plain regions east of the Savannah River, is what makes Titan Farms’ peaches so filled with flavorful. The blend of sand and clay soils coupled with hot days helps to enrichen the sugar content of Titan Farms’ peaches. Titan Farms’ intensive horticultural practices during the offseason help produce premium size and quality fruit that will exceed the expectations of even the choosiest consumer.

To learn more about Titan Farms check out their website: http://titanfarms.com/

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.