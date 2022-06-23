Fresh Del Monte Plans to Expand its Fair Trade Certified Organic Bananas in the U.S.

Fresh Del Monte (FDM) is expanding its fresh fruit offering and now sells Fair Trade Certified™ organic bananas in Canada and is working to start selling Fair Trade Certified™ bananas in the U.S.

This is just one more way that the company listens to consumers and brings responsibly grown produce to market. Worldwide sales of Fairtrade bananas have increased steadily year-over-year, according to Statista, signaling consumers want to purchase bananas that are grown sustainably and ethically.

The move is another example of how FDM is working to make a positive impact worldwide and build a Brighter World Tomorrow™. Our Fair Trade Certified™ bananas are sourced from small growers in areas where we don’t have our own operations and therefore can’t make a direct, positive impact on the community like we do in our growing regions.

In short, a product with the Fair Trade Certified seal meets rigorous standards including:

Safe working conditions

Environmental protection

Sustainable livelihoods

Community Development Funds

By purchasing Fair Trade Certified™ bananas, the consumer is directly supporting smaller growers who might not have otherwise had an opportunity in the international market, and who comply with high social, environmental, and economic standards for their operations. It is ensured that $1 per box goes back to those local organizations for community projects, such as healthcare, education, and sustainable farming.

However, it’s important to remember all of FDM’s bananas are grown responsibly. Our farms and the communities we operate in are the heart of our business, so the impact of our operations in and around those areas is incredibly important to us. Our quality and working standards start at a high level, where 100% of our global team members are covered by Occupational Health and Safety management system and more than 300 programs are in place in local communities focused on healthcare, education, infrastructure, and sustainability.

“It is incredibly important to us as a company to use ethical and sustainable growing practices,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research and Development at Fresh Del Monte. “By selling Fair Trade certified bananas from smaller growers in regions we don’t operate in, we’re expanding where we can make a positive impact, which is part of our culture and how we are working to build A Brighter World Tomorrow™.”

The produce company is excited to offer this opportunity to their consumers and allow them even more opportunity to support our local growing communities.