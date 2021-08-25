West Pak Avocado Hires Stephen Sheldon

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a global supplier of fresh avocados, proudly welcomes Stephen Sheldon as Director of Global Sourcing. In his new position, he will lead and manage the strategic planning, budgeting, and execution of sourcing from global regions, including California, Mexico, and South America. Sheldon will foster, develop, and manage long-term relationships and key partnerships with existing and prospective growers and farming corporations in support of the company’s strategic direction and growth plan.

In his role as Director of Global Sourcing, Sheldon will report to Vice President of International Sourcing Kellen Newhouse. “We’re thrilled to haveStephen on board and look forward to tapping his years of global management experience to help take West Pak and our Sourcing department to the next level,” said Newhouse, pointing out that the Sourcing department represents one of the primary revenue sources and top profit centers for West Pak Avocado.

Sheldon joins West Pak from Limoneira Company, where he served as Global Sourcing Manager from 2018-2021 and Business Development Manager from 2013-2018. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Global Management with a concentration in marketing from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Point Loma Nazarene University. Sheldon also served in the United States Peace Corps as an Agricultural Business Volunteer in Bolivia.

As Director of Global Sourcing, Sheldon will be the ultimate decision-maker on all sourcing pricing structures and final grower returns, payouts, and imported vessel liquidations for the company’s entire avocado supply. He will implement, communicate, manage, and evaluate daily procurement pricing in coordination with market trends, competition, and sales demand for each country of origin.

Sheldon will also be one of the key decision-makers in establishing, developing, executing, and communicating the company’s ongoing corporate strategic plan. He will work with ownership and management to establish and initiate the key company goals for each year.

“I am excited to join the West Pak Avocado team,” adds Sheldon. “West Pak has done a tremendous job growing the company and the category as well. I am looking forward to helping lead future growth alongside such a talented team.”

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.