Delightful Weather… Delicious and Plentiful Jersey Peaches

GLASSBORO, NJ — New Jersey peaches are still plentiful, and delicious. Growers and packers report to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council that this is a banner season.

“The weather smiled on our peach trees this year, “says Jerry Frecon, Rutgers professor emeritus’ stone fruit specialist. “With ideal growing weather, our growers continue to harvest abundant perfect peaches.”

“We expect to be shipping well into September, which means they’ll be readily available in supermarkets throughout New Jersey and the northeast,” says Bonnie Lundblad, PPC chair and sales representative at Sunny Valley International.

Melick’s orchard in Oldwick has such an abundant crop that they’ve put their pick-your-own peaches on sale at 99 cents a pound for quantities of 20 pounds or more. Terhune Orchards in Lawrenceville posted on Facebook, August 18 “Best peaches of the season. We are now picking our freestone large peaches. We have yellow peaches, white peaches and nectarines.” Duffields Farm Market, in Sewell also offers pick-your-own peaches, with advance reservations.

The New Jersey Peach Promotion Council represents major packers and shippers, as well as farms and orchards that sell direct to consumers, many now offering “pick-your-own: options as well as ready to buy peaches. All are listed on the PPC website www.jerseypeaches.com

The New Jersey Peach Promotion Council is a voluntary organization of growers, shippers, wholesalers and allied industries dedicated to maintaining a viable peach industry in the Garden State while preserving farmland.

