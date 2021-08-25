Alsum Farms & Produce to Host 4th Annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K & 2 Mile Walk on September 11th to Benefit FFA Chapters

Friesland, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce is inviting runners, walkers and all those who support FFA to join us for the 4th Annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Alsum Farms & Produce in Friesland, Wis., to benefit Local FFA Chapters.

“Alsum Farms & Produce is excited to host the 4th annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K to help support local FFA Chapters and provide a unique opportunity to learn about the nutritional and economic benefits of Wisconsin Potatoes,” says Nikki Jedlowski, Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Event Coordinator. “Potatoes are versatile and a good-for-you food that fuels performance for everyday athletes and those seeking an active lifestyle.”

Run or walk the scenic rural route nestled within the Amish countryside in Friesland which is the highest point of elevation in Columbia County. This out and back route will start and finish at Alsum Farms & Produce. All miles and turns will be marked along the course whether you’re doing the 5K or 2 mile walk and a water station will be at the 5K turn around point.

To register for the event online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Friesland/AlsumFarmsProduceTaterTrot5K. Or print a registration form that can be found at Alsum Farms & Produce website at www.alsum.com and mail with payment to: Alsum Farms & Produce, Attn: Nikki Jedlowski, PO Box 188, Friesland, WI 53935. Register by Friday, August 27 to guarantee a T-shirt.

Registration categories include:

• Individuals Ages 12+ ($25)

• Individuals Ages 11 & Under ($15)

• FREE Kids Fun Run

Packet pick up is available on Friday, September 10th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Alsum Farm & Produce.

On Saturday, September 11, registration opens at 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The Kids Fun Run race around the potato shed will start at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K and 2 mile walk starts at 9 a.m. Additionally, event highlights will include:

• Farm Fresh Produce & Cambria-Friesland Chamber of Commerce Member Vendor Market

• Walk through the Wisconsin Spudmobile – a state-of-the-art mobile education vehicle focused on potato and vegetable production takes visitors on a journey from the farmer’s field to the dinner plate

• Photo Op & Meet “Spudly”

• Top 3 Males & Females awarded in each category

• Strollers welcome

• Alsum Potato samples, fruit and water post-race

• Free Parking

Alsum Farms & Produce is located at N9083 County Road EF, Friesland, WI (If using GPS, use Cambria, WI 53923)

For nearly five decades, Alsum Farms & Produce has been a leading grower, packer and shipper of locally grown potatoes, onions and provider of fresh, quality produce.

To learn more about Alsum Farms & Produce, its full-line of products or for delicious potato recipes, visit www.alsum.com.

# # #

About Alsum Farms & Produce

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower, packer and shipper of potatoes, re-packer of onions and a wholesale distributor of a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables. Headquartered in Friesland, Wisconsin, Alsum Farms is also a member of the eco-friendly Wisconsin potato Healthy Grown® Program.