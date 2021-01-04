Tifton Welcomes Satsuma Fruit Distribution Center

TIFTON, Ga. – The Satsuma Co., a citrus packing and shipping plant focusing on crops grown in South Georgia and North Florida, has begun operating its processing and distribution center in Tifton, as reported by Frank Sayles of the Tifton Grapevine.

“We discovered this burgeoning citrus industry in South Georgia and North Florida, and we feel like it’s exciting and fun,” said Duke Lane, one of the company’s active seven partners. “We wanted to do something fun.”

Speaking on behalf of the state of Georgia and the Tift County Development Authority, Brian Marlowe said this is an important project for rural Georgia.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WALB