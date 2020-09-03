Sunkist Growers Hires New Senior Manager of Business Development

Valencia CA – Sunkist Growers announced that Anne Goltz joins the sales team as Senior Manager of Business Development. In this new role, Anne will be instrumental in growing the Sunkist business and overseeing specialty projects for the 127-year-old fresh citrus cooperative.

“We are excited to welcome Anne to Sunkist,” said Christian Harris, Chief Operating Officer for Sunkist Growers. “She has had an illustrious career in produce and has been known to help respond to the changing needs of customers within our industry. She is very high-energy and an excellent addition to our team.”

Anne brings more than 20 years of produce industry sales experience to the grower cooperative. Prior to joining Sunkist, Anne oversaw the foodservice program at The Wonderful Company, and before that, she worked in sales at Bee Sweet Citrus.

“Sunkist is the longest-standing agricultural cooperative in the nation and a brand many of us grew up with,” added Anne Goltz, Senior Manager of Business Development. “I’ve worked with many of my colleagues in my previous roles, and ultimately, I was attracted to the level of customer service excellence that Sunkist puts out. I’m looking forward to finding new opportunities for our strong portfolio of citrus.”

Anne received her Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness from California State University, Fresno, and began her produce career at Kroger as a quality inspector and later in various buyer capacities.

“Produce is a small industry, and as you can imagine, many of us have either sold produce to or bought fruit from Anne over the years,” said Jeff Gaston, Managing Director of North American Sales. “Anne is exceptionally talented, and we’re delighted to have her on our team.”