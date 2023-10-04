Konscious Foods is Now Featured in Fresh Plant-Based Sushi at Whole Foods Market Sushi Venues Nationwide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–Konscious Foods™, a plant-based seafood brand, today announced that ready-to-eat sushi rolls featuring Konscious Foods plant-based seafood launched in Whole Foods Market’s sushi venues throughout the United States. The Tuna California and Spicy Sno Crab rolls are two fresh new recipes exclusively created by Whole Foods Market chefs featuring Konscious Foods’ award-winning plant-based seafood.

“Working with Whole Foods Market on this new ready-to-eat product line advances Konscious Foods’ mission to help busy consumers incorporate plants into their diet, without sacrificing taste”Tweet this

Launched in 2023 by plant-based innovator and classically-trained French chef Yves Potvin, the creator of the first-ever veggie hot dog, and founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein™, Konscious Foods offers the world’s first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks, and poke bowls. With the addition of this new ready-to-eat product line, Konscious Foods aims to further marry chef-perfected taste and texture with convenience.

“Working with Whole Foods Market on this new ready-to-eat product line advances Konscious Foods’ mission to help busy consumers incorporate plants into their diet, without sacrificing taste,” said Konscious Foods founder and president Yves Potvin. “We are thrilled to now compliment our line of items in the freezer section with Whole Foods Market ready-to-eat sushi that makes sustainable eating even more convenient. We look forward to being able to meet people where they are, with food we believe they will love.”

“We’re excited for our customers across the country to try these new Whole Foods Market exclusive sushi rolls featuring Konscious Foods products, whether their diet is already plant-based, or they simply want to try something delicious,” said Don Woods, VP of Culinary Development and Innovation at Whole Foods Market.

Konscious Foods’ recipes contain ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide. The company recently closed its Series Seed Funding round, raising a total of 26 million dollars. Find your closest Konscious Foods retailer here: https://www.konscious.com/pages/store-locator

ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS™

Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the company has created the world’s first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri and poke bowls, and also offers plant-based seafood products for foodservice. All of these delicious chef-crafted products are designed to make enjoying seafood incredibly easy, convenient and sustainable. Konscious Foods’ recipes contain ingredients that are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide.

Founded by Yves Potvin – plant-based industry leader, trained chef, creator of the world’s first veggie hot dog, and founder of Yves Veggie Cuisine and Gardein™ – Konscious Foods™ is said to be his most exciting endeavor yet.

The company’s products have won a number of awards, including Best New Frozen Product in the 2023 NEXTY Awards, finalist in the Best New Plant-Forward Product category in the 2023 NEXTY Awards and 2023 Best of Show Award by VegNews.

To learn more visit https://www.konscious.com/.