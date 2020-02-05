Whole Foods Market and Amazon Bring Back Deal on Sustainably Sourced Roses for Valentine’s Day

AUSTIN, Texas–Whole Foods Market and Amazon will celebrate Valentine’s Day by bringing back a special discount for Prime members on sustainably sourced roses from Feb. 7-14. Prime members can purchase two dozen Whole Trade Guarantee roses for just $19.99, while supplies last.

On Feb. 14, customers at Whole Food Market stores across the U.S. can have their bouquets festively wrapped while picking up other gifts and shopping. Plus, in more than 2,000 cities and towns, Prime members also have the option to order the roses on Amazon.com and enjoy fast, free two-hour delivery with a purchase of $35 or more.

Customers who purchase these roses aren’t just buying a typical rose – every Whole Trade Guarantee purchase makes a positive impact by supporting the farm workers and communities where the flowers were sourced. Whole Foods Market created the Whole Trade Guarantee program in 2007 to demonstrate a commitment to ethical trade, fair working conditions and the environment, while also meeting the grocer’s high standards.

“We are excited to offer a great Valentine’s Day deal on Whole Trade Guarantee roses, a truly special product,” said Carol Medeiros, Vice President of Perishables Support. “We work closely with the farms to bring the best varieties and quality to our customers. Not only are they a perfect way to show your love, they are making a positive impact in the communities where they are grown.”

A Story Behind Every Rose

Whole Foods Market purchases more Fair Trade certified flowers than any other U.S. retailer, representing 96% of the market in 2019. In addition to meeting the rigorous annual audits for Fair Trade certification, all roses must also meet strict standards of the grocer, which includes stem length and head size requirements of each flower.

Under the Whole Trade Guarantee program, Whole Foods Market works with several certification partners, including Fair Trade USA, to ensure growers adhere to strict criteria that supports ethical trade, fair working conditions and the environment.

Whole Trade Guarantee products have a positive impact on the communities where the products are sourced. For example, on rose-growing farms in the Cotopoxi region in Ecuador, farm workers receive a community development premium that can be used for different projects based on the needs of individual communities.

The farm workers have used their community development premiums to build their own after-school program, an on-site laundry facility, on-site dental and medical clinics, housing units and loan programs. Below are some real examples:

“I come from a place where on weekends all women had to wash clothes by hand, in many cases streams or water channels. It was a horrible and hard task that took many hours. This laundry project has changed my life,” said Toapanta Yanchaguaguano Mayra Alexandria, 30, a farm worker in Ecuador who uses the on-site laundry facility.

“I was running out of work to get an appointment with a doctor in town for a dental checkup. Thanks to this project, now my family and I have healthy teeth. Now we smile at ease and enjoy the family time and money we save,” said Chango Robayo Klever, 43, who uses the on-site dental clinic.

“For me as a mother, it’s a real relief because I can arrive at the house without worrying,” said Marina Rule Viera Quinapanta, 37, a farm worker who has three children who use the after-school program.

Great Selection of Valentine’s Day Deals

While browsing the floral section, Prime members will save even more on delicious ingredients to create a date night at home. Prime members can create an impressive at-home surf-and-turf entrée, featuring sustainable wild-caught Chilean Sea Bass fillets (25% off) and animal welfare rated New York Strip Steaks ($9.99 per lb).

Prime members can finish off the romantic meal with Whole Foods Market’s chocolate, heart-shaped Sweetheart Cake ($6.99 ea), Chocolate Dipped Strawberries ($8.99 for a six pack), or Chocolove Chocolate Bars (2 for $5).

Prime Members Shopping Whole Foods Market

In addition to the savings on roses, Prime members at Whole Foods Market can also access year-round benefits, including an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout Whole Foods Market stores, delivery in as little as an hour from Whole Foods Market stores, and eligible Prime members receive 5% back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.