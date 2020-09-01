Tasteful Selections Releases New Online Feature to Help Consumers Find Bite-Size Potatoes Near Them

Arvin, Calif. — As part of their 10-year celebration and in response to their consumers, Tasteful Selections®, a pioneer and leader in the bite-size potato category, has added a new feature to its recently revamped website.

“Our consumers asked and we’ve listened,” said Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Operations. “In addition to the website we launched in April, which improved the ease and functionality of our site, we have now added a store locator function making it easier for consumers to find our products whether in nearby stores or via online channels.”

Since the brand’s origination, Tasteful Selections has strived to help consumers save time in the kitchen. With quick cook-times and thin skins, their bite-size potatoes are the perfect quick and flavorful dish. Now, Tasteful Selections will help consumers save time before the kitchen. The newly added store locator feature will help consumers find Tasteful Selections products, at a retail store near their home.

In addition to time saving, consumers have more chances to win this month. What better way to explore the new store locator than with an all-new Fire HD 8 Tablet? Tasteful Selections also continues their “10th-day Instagram Giveaway,” giving away free potatoes to two lucky winners on the 10th of this and every month in 2020.

Continue the celebration with Tasteful Selections and visit TastefulSelections.com.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.