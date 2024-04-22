American Pecan Promotion Board Chooses Signal Theory to Help Boost Consumer Engagement

Agency to support efforts to help consumers see there’s more to pecans than meets the pie

Kansas City, Mo. – The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) has selected Signal Theory as its agency partner for a consumer retail and communications campaign to drive demand and consumption of pecans not just during the holidays, but year-round. The announcement comes just in time for National Pecan Month, an industry-wide celebration held each April to showcase the versatility and nutritional benefits of American pecans.

Overseen by the USDA, the American Pecan Promotion Board is an agricultural commodity organization consisting of pecan producers and importers. APPB was founded in 2021 to drive demand for pecans in new and existing markets through scientific research, promotional efforts and innovative new uses for pecans.

“Pecans are well-known for their role in our favorite holiday pies and sweets, but on their own, they’re a nutrient-dense powerhouse with fiber and protein,” said Anne Warden, CEO of APPB. “We’re excited to leverage Signal Theory’s experience in agriculture and food marketing to show consumers pecans not only deliver on flavor, but on nutrition too.”

Signal Theory, an agency grounded in behavioral science, has successfully worked with brands that span agricultural production to the dining table, including Dairy Farmers of America, National Pork Board, Midwest Dairy Association, Certified Angus Beef and the North American Meat Institute to build stronger connections between commodity organizations and consumers.

“Food fuels our lives – we wake up thinking about it, socialize around it, feed our thinking with it, and often, say goodnight with a bedtime snack,” said John January, co-CEO of Signal Theory. “We want to make pecans part of people’s everyday grocery carts.”

Signal Theory will collaborate with APPB to design an integrated creative campaign and launch a strategy to drive awareness and retail sales among consumers while also engaging the tree nut industry advocates.

About Signal Theory

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates joy, comfort and meaning through human insights for brands in the food value chain and pet sectors. With Midwestern roots, the firm has clients across the globe including SONIC®, America’s Drive-In; Chili’s® Grill & Bar; John Deere; BOSE; Certified Angus Beef; American Pecan Promotion Board; and International® Truck.