Sev-Rend Expands its Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd

Collinsville, IL – Sev-Rend®, a leader in sustainable and high-performance packaging, announced the acquisition of Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd, located in Barrie Ontario Canada.

“Thor Wolf and his wife Benita have done an exceptional job growing the family business that his late father Uwe Wolf founded in 1986. We look forward to continuing to service their existing customer relationships. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of excellence, driving growth and success in our industry. We are excited to retain Thor as he will continue to service the Canadian market. This integration allows Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd to expand their product portfolio which benefits their customer base,” said Rob Williams, Owner and CEO of Sev-Rend.

“This merger is more than just a business decision; it’s a strategic alignment of visions, values, and capabilities that will enable us to provide unparalleled value to our customers. We are committed to a seamless integration process, ensuring that our customers are fully supported throughout this exciting new chapter,” said Thor Wolf, Owner and CEO of Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd.

This strategic move by Sev-Rend, a company renowned for its sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions, underscores its commitment to enhancing its product offerings and strengthening its market position. The acquisition is not just a testament to Sev-Rend’s growth strategy but also a promising development for Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd, which will benefit from Sev-Rend’s robust product portfolio and resources.

About Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd

Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd is a small family-run business established in 1986 and has served North America with high-quality products for over 37 years. We specialize in high quality “Clipping Wire” and “Labels” for various netted products for the Produce Industry (Onions, Oranges, Lemons, Potatoes) etc. Today’s Farmers and Packers rely on Wolarmann’s reliable personal service and products. We have some of the quickest lead times in the industry. In most cases will be manufactured and shipped by the next business day.

Wolarmann Enterprises Ltd History

• In 1960’s, Uwe Wolf, the founder’s father, pioneered tubular knitting in Germany.

• By 1986, Uwe Wolf ventured into wire slitting operations.

• In 1991, the company acquired a 4 color Comco press for tag printing, and then a 6 color mark Andy 10 inch press in 2008 • Thor joined the company in 2001, followed by Benita in 2015.

• The company relocated to its current premises in 2021.

• Tragically, in 2022, Uwe Wolf, the visionary behind the company, passed away.

About Sev-Rend®

Sev-Rend is the leader in North America for innovative packaging, tag and label application, and high-performance flexible packaging. We pride ourselves on partnering with our clients to achieve total customer satisfaction through unmatched lead times, product innovation, production efficiency, product consistency, and a complete devotion to quality. For more information visit our website at sev-rend.com or email us at info@sev-rend.com