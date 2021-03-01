MountainKing Rolls Out Half-Pallet Bins to Address Re-Stocking Challenges

HOUSTON, TX – As produce managers stretch their limited staffs to stay on top of re-stocking high-velocity items, MountainKing is stepping up with a merchandising solution aimed at minimizing re-stocking time while stimulating impulse purchases of its fresh potatoes.

One of the nation’s largest suppliers of fresh potatoes, MountainKing is offering retailers large, half-pallet bins with 12.5 cubic feet of space ideal for the grower’s 1.5-pound and five-pound packages.

Sized 40 x 24 x 27, the high-graphic bins hold up to 100, 1.5-pound bags of MountainKing’s Baby Reds, Baby Medleys, Baby Golds and Steakhouse Roasters. They also hold up to 84 of its five-pound bags of Butter Russets, Butter Golds, Butter Reds and Russets.

“During busy shopping periods, a typical produce department re-stocks its fresh potatoes two to three times a day,” says Andreas Trettin, director of marketing for MountainKing. “By contrast, our half-pallet bins have a turn velocity of 14 – 17 days. That’s a big-time savings for a produce manager.”

Besides reducing re-stocking times, the attention-getting bins are ideal for cross promoting with other items including those outside the produce department, Trettin adds. Examples include retailers surrounding the large bins with roasting pans, fresh corn on the cob, crawfish seasoning and even beer.

“We’ve seen store associates get quite creative with merchandising and it certainly pays off,” he says.

MountainKing Potatoes is one of the nation’s largest growers of high-flavor potato varieties. Currently, about one million U.S. households enjoy MountainKing products every week.

To learn more, visit mountainking.com or call (713) 923-5807.