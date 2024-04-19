Dependable Backup Power System Provides Peace of Mind for Cheese Business

Volvo Penta, POWER Deli April 18, 2024

Cheese Merchants uses close collaboration with Charles Equipment to power its mission to deliver fresh, premium cheese products to vendors across the U.S. Volvo Penta’s D16 engine serves as a key ingredient for standby power systems designed to drive quality and customer service.

Cheese Merchants has come a long way since Pasquale Greco founded the company with the purchase of its first cheese grater in 1998. Headquartered in Bartlett, Illinois (Figure 1), the business now operates out of a 277,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility with three fully integrated fresh production rooms and a drying room that produces and distributes premium cheeses to customers all over the country.

