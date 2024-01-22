Cheese Merchants Refreshes Brand and Debuts New Website

Industry-Leading Private Label Cheese Supplier on Track for Record Growth

BARTLETT, Illinois – Cheese Merchants, is ringing in 2024 with a new customer-focused website that highlights the history of the Cheese Merchants brand, its expanded product portfolio, as well as insightful resources, such as a Culinary Inspiration Guide developed by Laura Cowan, Cheese Merchants Corporate Executive Chef.

Cheese Merchants was founded in 1998 by Pasquale Greco and has grown from its roots in hard Italian cheeses, such as Parmesan, to encompass a wide variety of cheeses to meet the needs of Broadline and Specialty Foodservice Distributors, Retailers, and Food Manufacturers. The portfolio of cheese companies and brands includes:

Artisan Italian Cheese: Since 1993, Toscana Cheese Company has been using high-quality ingredients and manufacturing processes to make award-winning fresh mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses. Eau Galle Cheese : Family-owned since 1945, Eau Galle is led by Master Cheesemaker Steve Bechel. Eau Galle Cheese produces artisanal wheels of Parmesan, Romano and award-winning Asiago. Eau Galle Cheese is proudly made in Wisconsin.

: Family-owned since 1945, Eau Galle is led by Master Cheesemaker Steve Bechel. Eau Galle Cheese produces artisanal wheels of Parmesan, Romano and award-winning Asiago. Eau Galle Cheese is proudly made in Wisconsin. Dairy State : Dairy State Cheese continues setting new standards while upholding the tradition for high-quality cheese blocks proudly made in Wisconsin.

: Dairy State Cheese continues setting new standards while upholding the tradition for high-quality cheese blocks proudly made in Wisconsin. Selfish Cow: An industry disruptor, years in the making, elevating plant-based cheeses for the masses. Dedicated to creating amazingly delicious plant-based, dairy-free cheese with super cheesy pull and meltiness. Beloved by many of the most famous Pizza Makers & Food Manufacturers.

As a vertically integrated cheese provider, Cheese Merchants operates seven state-of-the-art facilities, over 1 million square feet, 20+ production lines, and a combined 250+ years of cheesemaking. These world-class operations allow Cheese Merchants to deliver cheeses in any style (grated, shaved, shredded, wedged, wheels), along with customizable packaging options.

“What sets Cheese Merchants apart is our unparalleled customer service. Even during the pandemic with supply-chain disruptions, we were able to fill more than 98% of our orders. Many of our sales associates have been with the company for 10 years or more, and they pride themselves on building strong relationships with our customers,” said Jim Smart, Cheese Merchants Executive Vice President.

Cheese Merchants will be exhibiting at the upcoming International Pizza Expo from March 19–21 in Las Vegas, booth #1803. Stop by for amazing recipe ideas, samples, and to meet and interact with our sales team!

ABOUT CHEESE MERCHANTS

For more than 25 years, Cheese Merchants has lived up to the standard and core values of our founder, Pasquale Greco. We deliver quality products across our hard Italian and specialty cheese categories at a fair price. We are a top supplier for many of the largest Broadline & Specialty Foodservice Distributors, 60+ Major Retailers and Food Manufacturers. Whether you need an off the shelf product or a custom, private label, Cheese Merchants has the right product for you. For more information, visit https://cheesemerchants.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.