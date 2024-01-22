IDFA Names New Members of Executive Council and Directors for Five Industry Segment Boards

PHOENIX — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced new members of the organization’s Executive Council as well as new directors for the group’s five Industry Segment Boards. IDFA’s Executive Council is composed of executives from across the dairy foods industry and focuses on the business and operations of the association. The five Industry Segment Boards represent fluid milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy-derived ingredients, and are composed of experts and executives who drive policy and strategy alongside the association’s leadership. Together, the Executive Council and Industry Segment Boards make up IDFA’s governance structure and ensure that IDFA represents and engages all segments of the growing dairy industry in the United States.

“These leaders were nominated and selected based on their demonstrated business expertise and dedication to the future success of IDFA and the dairy industry in the United States,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “Their knowledge, experience and input will guide our regulatory, legislative, communications, membership and people-related services so that IDFA continues working in the best interest of our members to elevate and guide the industry to new heights.”

IDFA’s Nomination and Governance Committee considers nominations to the IDFA Executive Council and Segment Boards and recommends additions and changes for the IDFA Executive Council’s approval. The Committee for a second straight year selected members of IDFA’s NextGen Leadership Program to sit on each of IDFA’s Industry Segment Boards.

“I’m grateful to the Nomination and Governance Committee for their thoughtful consideration and selection of these new Board members as we work together to cultivate a new generation of diverse leadership for our industry and position dairy for continued success, said Dykes.

IDFA represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. IDFA’s strategic priorities, developed in collaboration with members of the IDFA Boards, are focused on five key areas: nutrition, health, and wellness; technology and innovation; sustainability; competitiveness; and people.

IDFA Executive Council Members

Officers (terms ending January 2025)

Chair: Patricia D. Stroup, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, Nestle S.A./CEO, Nestrade S.A.

Vice Chair: Mike Durkin, President & CEO, Leprino Foods Company

Secretary: Terry Brockman, Chief Business Officer, Saputo Dairy Division USA

Treasurer: David Nelsen, Group Vice President of Manufacturing, Albertsons Companies

Immediate Past Chair: David Ahlem, CEO & President, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

IDFA Cheese Board (terms ending January 2026)

Chair: Kurt Epprecht, Owner/Vice President, Cheese Quality & Dairy Policy, Great Lakes Cheese Co., Inc.

Vice Chair: Sheryl Meshke, President and CEO, Associated Milk Producers, Inc.

IDFA Fluid Milk Board (terms ending January 2026)

Chair: Joe Diglio, President and CEO, Michigan Milk Producers Association

Vice Chair: Tim Kelly, SVP/GM, Shamrock Foods Company

IDFA Ice Cream Board (terms ending January 2026)

Chair: Andy Jacobs, CEO, Turkey Hill Dairy, Inc.

Vice Chair: Richard Graeter, President and CEO, Graeter’s Ice Cream Company

IDFA Ingredients Board (terms ending January 2025)

Chair: Daragh Maccabee, CEO, Idaho Milk Products

Vice Chair: Gustavo Acosta, Director Global Purchasing, Dairy, Abbott

IDFA Yogurt and Cultured Products Board (terms ending January 2026)

Chair: Courtney Bidney, Director, Labeling & Regulatory Compliance, General Mills

Vice Chair: Marc De Schutter, Chief Cycles & Procurement Officer, Danone North America

IDFA Executive Council Directors (Term ending January 2027)

Ralph Hoffman, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain & Risk Management, Schuman Cheese

Gary Kaneb, CEO, HP Hood LLC

IDFA Executive Council Directors (terms ending January 2026)

Tim Doelman, CEO, fairlife, LLC

Jeff Gentine, President & CEO, Masters Gallery Food’s Inc.

Scott McGinty, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Organic Dairy

Brian Phelan, CEO, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia plc

IDFA Executive Council Directors (terms ending January 2025)

Rich D. Draper, Chief Executive Officer, The Ice Cream Club, Inc.

Louie P. Gentine, Chief Executive Officer, Sargento Foods Inc

Gold Business Partner Representatives on Executive Council (term ending January 2026)

Seth Teply, President & CEO, US and Canada, Tetra Pak, Inc.

Gold Business Partner Representatives on Executive Council (term ending January 2025)

Joe Langehennig, Vice President, Corporate Accounts, Ecolab

Mary Ledman, Global Strategist – Dairy, Rabobank

For complete listings of IDFA Executive Council and Segment Board members, visit here.

