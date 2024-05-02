Innovative Program Creates Opportunities for Professionals Across the Blueberry Supply Chain to Build Skills and Boost Careers

Folsom, CA — The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) has launched the application process for the third class of its Blueberry Leadership Program that elevates up-and-coming leaders in the blueberry industry. The program will accept up to 10 talented, passionate professionals from across the supply chain to become the third group of fellows in the program.

The training, which is the first of its kind in the blueberry industry, is designed to help fellows grow their leadership skill set, learn from decades-long industry leaders and develop their network of connections. Professional development within the industry is a priority as members of the blueberry industry work together to make blueberries the No. 1 berry in sales volume and premium value. Fellows in the program will lead the industry into its next period of growth.

“Our goal for the upcoming year of the Blueberry Industry Leadership Program is to keep involving emerging leaders in the blueberry sector and provide them with the insight, network and resources they need to actively contribute to the industry’s future growth and mission to make blueberries the world’s favorite fruit,” said Amanda Griffin, USHBC vice president of engagement and education, and lead facilitator of the program. “As we begin our third year of the program, it is essential to remember that those currently leading the blueberry business did so via education, teamwork, and a desire to continuously improve and create. The program opens avenues and creates relationships, and we are excited to watch how the upcoming class evolves over the year of fellowship.”

Class 3 of the leadership program will kick off in September at the Blueberry Summit in Denver, Colorado and continue through next year, taking an interactive approach to leadership development through hands-on training, immersive learning experiences, engagement with key industry players and exposure to the many components of the produce supply chain. Fellows will participate both virtually and in person, traveling four times over the course of the curriculum between September 2024 and September 2025, with a graduation ceremony taking place at the 2025 Blueberry Summit. To offset expenses and materials’ costs, fellows will be required to pay a $2,500 fee.



USHBC is seeking applicants who are up-and-coming leaders, hold a mid-level management position and have a minimum of five years experience in agriculture, with preference given to those who have worked in the blueberry industry. Potential fellows can visit ushbc.org/leadership to learn more and apply to the program, including application requirements and participation expectations.

Applicants will be judged on their demonstration of leadership potential, passion and commitment to the success of the blueberry industry, career relevance to the blueberry industry, professional credentials and overall fit for the program. Applicants will also be required to submit a letter of recommendation to be considered.

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2024. Applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the USHBC Industry Leadership Program Selection Committee, composed of USHBC council members and industry representatives. Top candidates will be interviewed throughout June and July.

Visit the website to learn more about getting involved with USHBC and supporting the blueberry industry.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

Established in 2000, The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). USHBC represents blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. USHBC was established by blueberry growers and currently has 2,500 growers, packers and importers. USHBC is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments.