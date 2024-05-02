Wonderful Pistachios Partners with Chef Claudia Sandoval to Launch Cinco de Mayo Recipes

A winner of the reality TV cooking competition MasterChef, who has since become a judge of MasterChef Latinos and best-selling cooking author, Chef Claudia’s partnership features Wonderful Pistachios newly launched No Shells Jalapeño Lime flavor in two recipes: Shrimp Tacos with a Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeño Lime Salsa Macha Verde, and Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeño Lime Guacamole.

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s #1 Nut, has announced a collaboration with renowned celebrity chef Claudia Sandoval in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. This exciting partnership merges the newly launched No Shells Jalapeño Lime flavor with the culinary mastery and authentic Mexican background of Chef Claudia, resulting in an array of delectable recipes that perfectly capture the spirit of this festive occasion.

A winner of the reality TV cooking competition MasterChef, who has since become a judge of MasterChef Latinos and best-selling cooking author, Chef Claudia’s innovative recipes for Wonderful Pistachios draw inspiration from the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine and feature pistachios as a star ingredient.

The partnership kicked-off on Instagram featuring a mouthwatering recipe video Reel of how to cook Shrimp Tacos featuring a Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeño Lime Salsa Macha Verde. In addition, the partnership included an easy-to-make Wonderful Pistachios Jalapeño Lime Guacamole that is a spicy-but-not-too-spicy twist of this quintessential Mexican dip.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or find these recipes on Instagram by following @wonderfulpistachios and @chefclaudiasandoval.