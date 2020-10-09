Two New Flavors Debut on the Award-Winning Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Lineup for Spring 2021

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – In Spring 2021, Wonderful® Pistachios will launch two additions to its successful Wonderful Pistachios No Shells product line—BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar, both tried and true flavors that will appeal to snackers every day.

BBQ Wonderful Pistachios No Shells will allow snackers to savor the taste of summer all year long. Exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika and salt, they’re an irresistible mix of sweet and smoky. Sea Salt & Vinegar Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is a tart, tangy snack – the perfect balance of sour and savory.

The successful Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted No Shells flavors, which launched in July 2019, drove incremental sales and brought new buyers to the snack nuts category. As award winning products – from Amazon Hot Release to IRI Rising Star – No Shells flavors had one of the most successful launches of 2019. While big on flavor, they also deliver on the healthy attributes consumers like to add to their shopping baskets, as Honey Roasted received a Good Housekeeping Magazine “Healthy Snack Award” in 2020. Containing six grams of plant protein per serving, the entire lineup of flavors are both healthy and delicious.

“Adding our new BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors to our No Shells offerings presents a big opportunity for retailers, as these flavors will compete strongly in both the snack nuts and salty snacks categories,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president, The Wonderful Company. “Both new flavors have high purchase intent and appeal, and we know they’ll perform on par or better than Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted, which are also remaining part of our portfolio.”

To bring home the concept of healthy snacking, Wonderful Pistachios will be rolling out a new plant protein icon onto its packaging beginning in Spring 2021; debuting with the new flavors. This icon will be placed on the front of packaging and will easily communicate to shoppers they’re purchasing a plant protein snack. Once at home, every time a consumer reaches into their pantry for a snack, they’ll be reminded that Wonderful Pistachios is a good source of plant protein. All Wonderful Pistachios offerings are also grown in California and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

Inspiration for the expansion of the flavors offerings includes research showing 55% of consumers say they would eat more nuts if they were flavored; a statistic which also led to the launch of the Honey and Chili Roasted flavors in 2019 and remains true today.

The easy-to-eat snack will be available in both the United States and in Canada in all sizes from day one of launch, including 22-ounce, 11-ounce, 5.5-ounce, and 2.25-ounce bags. In stores, the new flavors will also be available as part of a 72-count display set to roll out to retailers in March 2021.

As the previous two flavors experienced a launch debut larger than some high-profile flavored chips, this launch has the potential to be an even bigger splash. Supported with a $1 million marketing investment, the campaign will drive awareness on social media and digital platforms, feature public relations activations, and a dedicated FSI to drive trial.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: www.wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company, which also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion company dedicated to harvesting health around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company’s 10,000 employees worldwide are committed to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company’s market share: Wonderful Pistachios® is America’s No. 1 tree nut and America’s fastest-growing snack; Wonderful® Halos® is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful® is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI® Water is America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water brand; JUSTIN® Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California; and Teleflora® is the world’s leading floral delivery service.



The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back at its core. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including more than $1 billion invested in environmental sustainability; $65 million in charitable giving, education initiatives, and innovative health and wellness programs each year; and $143 million toward the construction of two charter school campuses in California’s Central Valley.



To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.