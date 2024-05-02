Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Bold Program Achieves a Three-Peat

The Hass Avocado Industry’s First and Only Leadership Development Program Graduates a New Generation of Leaders for a Third Consecutive Year

MISSION VIEJO, CA – With fresh avocado consumption in the US up 260% over the last 20 years, the Hass Avocado Industry Board Leadership Development (BOLD) Program continues to successfully identify and train high-potential individuals to help oversee and actualize the exciting vision of the industry through board service. Twelve new graduates represent the third back-to-back group of leaders to have completed a year-long, intensive period of specialized instruction. Equipped with a deeper understanding of what drives as well as potentially impedes business growth, BOLD Class 3 now contributes to the future of the avocado industry at a higher level and joins the ranks of previous BOLD graduates already serving on boards in the avocado industry.

“The avocado marketplace in the U.S. is highly competitive and industry success relies on our ability to keep building demand in pace with the dynamic growth in global supply,” remarked John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs for the Hass Avocado Board and 35+ year veteran in the produce industry. “Invested stakeholders from across the supply chain and the various countries of origin agree we have a responsibility to develop future leaders for this industry and aligned four years ago to develop BOLD (BOard Leadership Development program) as a key resource to identify and develop the talent needed.”

The BOLD curriculum includes in-person instruction at the University of California, Davis that covers the core responsibilities and operations of a successful board. Under the guidance of industry veterans and expert HAB staff, participants learn about how to leverage critical functions like research and marketing to achieve industry goals. A new module on Finance and Governance, for example, will teach how to read financial statements and understand and evaluate rules of governance so graduates can excel with their fiduciary responsibilities and ability to drive action once seated on a board.

HAB is pleased to announce the graduates of BOLD Class 3:

· Olivia Avellaneda, Importer, London Fruit

· Victoria Cao, Importer/Producer, Del Rey Avocado

· Lilia Carmen, Importer, Mission Produce

· Michael Craviotto, Producer, Grace Farms and Orchards

· Emely Allen Fernandes, Importer, Mission Produce

· Jorge Mario Gomez, Importer/Producer, Henry Avocado

· Nick Lahr, Importer, Calavo Growers

· Nathan Lurie, Producer, Brokaw Ranch Company

· Alfredo Rodriguez, Importer, Villita Avocados

· Daniel Ruiz, Producer, International Fresh Guacamole

· Casey Stoops, Producer, Hidden Springs Ranch

· Jennifer Zendejas, Importer, West Pak Avocado

To ensure a continuous pipeline of future leaders, BOLD Class 4 was seated recently in April. Learn more about how the program benefits the avocado industry and hear from the participants at HassAvocadoBoard.com/bold-program.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.