The clinical trial studied 140 participants from a broadly generalized population who had a high risk of heart disease. Researchers randomized participants into two groups, asking half to eat two or fewer eggs per week for four months. The other half were provided with Eggland’s Best eggs, which are fortified eggs enriched with various vitamins and nutrients, and asked to eat 12 eggs per week for the same period of time. Ultimately, the study found that over 4 months, eating Eggland’s Best eggs resulted in no adverse effects on lipid profiles and markers of cardiovascular risk for these patients.

Research also suggested that consuming Eggland’s Best eggs could potentially reduce levels of “bad cholesterol” (LDL cholesterol) in certain older individuals and those with diabetes, and may help increase levels of “good cholesterol” (HDL cholesterol) in older individuals. The consumption of Eggland’s Best eggs may also increase Vitamin B12 levels, also helping to support a healthier lifestyle. A secondary finding hinted there could be some benefit associated with fortified egg consumption for older patients and patients with diabetes.

“At Eggland’s Best, our mission has always been to provide the highest quality eggs to our consumers. This study underscores our commitment not only to quality but also to the health of our consumers,” said Kurt Misialek, President & CEO of Eggland’s Best. “We’re thrilled with these findings and are eager to see how further research continues to highlight the benefits of our fortified eggs.”

Senior researcher, Robert Mentz, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, acknowledged that the enrollment was representative of the community, especially for a study aimed at cardiology patients. Because findings suggested there could be benefits associated with fortified egg consumption for older patients and patients with diabetes, Mentz would like to investigate this in future work.

“If we can explore this area further, in a larger study, specifically focusing on the type of patients who appear to have experienced some benefits, and over a longer period of time, we could see if it is possible for fortified eggs to improve cholesterol,” said Dr. Mentz.

“These study findings are a step forward in understanding how fortified foods like Eggland’s Best eggs can play an even bigger role in a healthy diet,” said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. “Especially for those at risk of cardiovascular disease, the ability to enjoy eggs without negatively impacting cholesterol levels can be a game-changer.”

For more information on this study, visit www.EgglandsBest.com/eggstudy.

In addition to Mentz and Nouhravesh, study authors include Josephine Harrington, Laura H. Aberle, Cynthia L. Green, Kathleen Voss, Dave Holdsworth, Kurt Misialek, Bart Slaugh, Mandee Wieand, William S. Yancy and Neha Pagidipati.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

