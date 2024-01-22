BelGioioso Cheese Introduces New Baking Fresh Mozzarella Log

(Green Bay, Wis.) – BelGioioso Cheese, leader in the Fresh Mozzarella category, is excited to introduce an innovative offering to their line- the new 1# Baking Fresh Mozzarella Log.

Baking Fresh Mozzarella is specially formulated with reduced moisture content, enhancing its performance in cooking, baking and high-heat usages. It is perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches, baked pastas, panini, pizzas and more.

The packaging features eye-catching photos that highlight the exceptional melting qualities of the cheese. Like the rest of the Fresh Mozzarella line, this new log is also rBST-free, gluten-free, and OU Kosher certified. Each 1# log is conveniently precut into 21 slices for ease of use.

Gaetano Auricchio, President, notes: “As leaders in the specialty cheese category, we strive to continuously offer meaningful innovation to our customers. Our new Baking Fresh Mozzarella is doing just that, while strengthening and energizing the Fresh Mozzarella category as a whole.”

Auricchio continues: “We aim to further extend the fresh mozzarella season from fresh applications in the spring & summer to new baked and hot applications through the fall & winter.”

“We are thrilled to introduce new consumers to the Fresh Mozzarella category” says Umberto Marconi, VP of Marketing. “We want to extend the Fresh Mozzarella peak season and increase the purchase frequency of current shoppers in the deli. Baking Fresh Mozzarella will provide new merchandising and sales opportunities in the store. This new offering is perfect for in-store pizza sets and this lower moisture formula will work great in the prepared foods section for hot applications.”

Crafted for culinary excellence, the 1 lb. Baking Fresh Mozzarella Log features 21 slices and is expertly packed in Thermoform to preserve the 60-day shelf life. The item is available in 8 count case packs.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com/secret