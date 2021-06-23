Shuman Farms Spends the Month of June Giving Back

Reidsville, GA – Standing true to their organizational pillars of giving back and sustainability, Shuman Farms is spending the month of June making a difference in the communities where their RealSweet® Vidalia® onions are sold. Food insecurity impacts millions of families across the U.S. and with the support of their special Feeding America RealSweet Vidalia onion bags this summer, Shuman Farms will provide 100,000 meals to those in need.

Feeding America® estimates that in 2021, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children. Summer break is especially hard for children who rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year.

“At Shuman Farms, we believe it is our responsibility to be good stewards of what we have been given,” said John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms. “Not only is it important to do this through our sustainability efforts, but also through how we give back locally and to the communities in which we do business. Our Feeding America program each June is an important part of that mission.”

Retailers who carry the Feeding America RealSweet Vidalia bags will also be provided with in-store signage, display bins, and suggested social media posts to support the initiative and increase awareness of food insecurity in the U.S.

Shuman Farms’ expanded commitment to giving back has also been evident in its own community. Throughout the month, Shuman Farms team members volunteered at their local Feeding America food bank, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, packing close to 2,500 breakfast bags that were distributed to kids in need throughout communities in Southeast Georgia.

In addition to working directly with Feeding America, Shuman Farms will also participate in the Healthy Family Project’s annual Produce for Kids’ retail campaigns in several retailers including Publix, AWG Springfield and Oklahoma banners, MDI banners, Rouses Markets, TOPS Friendly Markets, and Stop & Shop.

In 2002, John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms, founded Healthy Family Project®, a cause-marketing organization dedicated to creating a healthier generation and giving back to families across the country. Since 2014, Healthy Family Project has partnered with Feeding America to give back to families and children who suffer from food insecurity.

“Healthy Family Project was founded in hopes for the produce industry to come together and give back to those in need,” Shuman continued. “Now, two decades later, Healthy Family Project and our partners have raised more than $7 million for charities across the U.S. including more than 12 million meals donated to Feeding America.”

The 2021 Produce for Kids campaigns will provide more than 1.3 million meals to more than 65 Feeding America food banks and thousands of food pantries across the U.S.

Shuman Farms started shipping RealSweet brand Vidalia onions in April and plans to have good availability of quality Vidalia onions throughout the summer months until they transition to RealSweet premium sweet onions from Peru in September.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, family-owned Shuman Farms has been in the sweet onion industry for more than 35 years. Today, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.

About Healthy Family Project®

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7 million for charities that support children and families. To learn more about Produce for Kids and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.