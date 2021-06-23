Side Delights Potatoes Poised for the Return of the Party

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights is providing menu tips for event planners as party planning begins and consumers celebrate the return of the roaring twenties1. According to a June article in the New York Times, “birthdays and barbecues” are back2, and in cities like Chicago, block parties will be permitted beginning on July 5.3 In addition to large outdoor gatherings, the Wall Street Journal declares the “dinner party drought” is over.4

With summer here and more than half of Americans are fully vaccinated5, restrictions are easing, celebrations of all sizes are back on the calendar, and party planners are faced with the question of what to serve – with higher expectations than ever.

“From the return of the in-person company party to picnics, gatherings of all types are back, and healthy versatile potatoes should be a part of them,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Since consumers are stepping it up this year, this is a great time to make parties special and memorable. Side Delights® potatoes are perfect to create dishes worthy of high expectations and social media posting pictures.”

Triou provides professional and home party planners with ideas to elevate this summer’s parties with memorable and Instagrammable Side Delights® recipes. Suggestions include replacing the basic potato salad with a colorful and nutrient-dense alternative such as California Avocado Tri-Color Potato Salad and replacing traditional French fries with Quick and Healthy Steakhouse Baked Barbecue Fries. For dinner parties, Triou suggests elegant appetizers such as passed Crab Filled Potato Bites or Easy Homemade Potato Chips with crème Fraiche and caviar.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).