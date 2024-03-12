Classic Fruit/Classic Guatemala Achieves Social Accountability Certification

Champerico, Guatemala – Classic Guatemala, the farming operation of Classic Fruit, recently passed one of the world’s most widely used social compliance audits, SMETA, for their melon operations in Guatemala.

SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audits) is an audit that is recognized by leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Whole Foods, Target, etc. that includes a rigorous evaluation of environmental compliance, labor standards, health and safety for workers, and ethics within one’s own operations and facilities. Passing this audit is a tremendous accomplishment for Classic Guatemala as it adds additional value as a melon supplier to their customers.

“We are very proud that Classic Guatemala earned the very stringent SMETA certification which highlights quality working conditions and environmental performance,” states Tom Ferguson – VP of East Coast Sales at Classic Fruit. “Our team in Guatemala worked diligently to secure this social responsibility certification, in addition to our Rainforest Alliance certification, which reinforces Classic Fruit’s commitment to growing quality melons in a sustainable environment with social accountability.”

This certification is just another testament to Classic Fruit’s mission to consistently provide safe, quality, sustainable melons to their customers during the offshore season. For sales information, please contact one of the offices below:

Fresno – (559) 271-9200

Florida – (954) 426-0775

Firebaugh – (559) 659-3904