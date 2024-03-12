Dandy Celery Launches “National Celery Month” Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “National Celery Month” Sweepstakes. Now through March 29, participants can enter HERE for multiple chances to win different prize packs, including one grand prize valued at $900 and three secondary prizes valued at $175.

At the end of the promotion, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a name brand blender, a high-end chef’s knife, a $400 gift card to a popular online grocery ordering and delivery service, a charcuterie board and free Dandy celery samples. Three additional winners will be picked to receive a name brand personal blender, $50 online grocery and delivery service gift card as well as more Dandy celery products. The brand will also choose ten winners to receive coupons to enjoy fresh celery even after National Celery Month concludes.

“Spring is the perfect time to upgrade to healthier snacking with a few easy swaps,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Through this promotion, we hope consumers will celebrate National Celery Month alongside us by incorporating more fresh celery into their springtime snacks and meals. Celery is a hydrating vegetable that can help with digestion, a source of Vitamin K that can support cardiovascular wellness, and a versatile ingredient that can enhance snacks and meals.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs including the latest product launch, Dandy celery dippers™. With this new item, the company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas in 2024 with a seasonal sports themed landing page that refreshes throughout the year.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.