FPAA Spring Policy Summit Keynote Tackles “US-Mexico Trade – What is the State of Play?”

Join Andrew I. Rudman, Director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center to Kick Off Premier Policy Event

(Tubac, AZ) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is finalizing an exciting agenda for the 2024 Spring Policy Summit, a vital forum for government officials and professionals in the produce industry to talk about key issues impacting the trade of fresh produce.

This year’s event will highlight a keynote address by Andrew I. Rudman, an expert on the U.S., Mexico relationship. Rudman’s extensive background in international trade and policy positions him with a unique perspective on the subject. His experience includes serving as the Director of the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center. From 2001-2006, Rudman was with the Department of Commerce, where he was Director of the Office of NAFTA and Inter-American Affairs.

Rudman will dive into the complex dynamics of US-Mexico trade, a relationship with two economies more entwined than ever before. With the uncertainty of presidential elections in both countries, heightened politicization of the border, and USMCA renegotiations on the horizon, Rudman’s insights will bring some understanding of what the months ahead might bring.

FPAA president, Lance Jungmeyer, states, “Andrew will offer an in-depth analysis of the economic ties between the US and Mexico, with a particular focus on the implications for the produce industry. His address comes at a critical time in this trade relationship, and we look forward to hearing his take on where we are and where we might be going as trading partners.”

The keynote address will set the stage for more in-depth discussions on strategies to reducing impacts of port disruptions, food safety initiatives in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, USDA APHIS oversight of phytosanitary programs, and the state of tomato trade just to name some of the topics that will be discussed during the meeting.

The summit’s agenda is curated to cover the critical issues facing the industry today so that industry and government officials can come together to talk about strategies for improvement. Initiatives like Unified Cargo Process within CBP and Mexican Customs were hatched at previous Spring Policy Summits. Industry engagement is important in helping address the needs of the industry and government partners.

The FPAA encourages all members of the imported fresh produce industry to attend the Spring Policy Summit. It represents a unique opportunity for industry stakeholders to gather, gain knowledge from leading experts, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of trade, safety, and regulatory compliance in the produce industry.

For more information on the summit schedule, sponsorships, and registration details, please visit the FPAA’s official website at www.freshfrommexico.com.

About FPAA:Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the marketing, import, and distribution of produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com