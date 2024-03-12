Melissa’s Brings Back Sunshine in a Peel: Ojai Pixie Tangerine Season Arrives

Los Angeles, CA – Just as the prime harvest time for domestic citrus starts to wind down, Melissa’s is bringing back a burst of sunshine with the arrival of their beloved Ojai Pixie Tangerines. These petite powerhouses of flavor are renowned for their sweetness, seedlessness, and low acidity, making them a delightful treat for the whole family.

Ojai Pixies are a unique California gem, hailing from the picturesque Ojai Valley. Grown by a collective of dedicated family farms, these late-season wonders benefit from the valley’s unique east-west orientation, soaking up sunshine all day long. This, according to devoted fans, translates to a taste that truly “tastes like sunshine.”

“We’ve been proud supporters of the Ojai Pixie Growers Association since 1997,” says Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations at Melissa’s. “These limited-edition tangerines are a delightful way for retailers to extend the citrus season and gain additional sales while offering consumers a truly special treat. They’re only in season from March to May, so grab them while you can!”

To support Pixie sales this season, Melissa’s has a comprehensive marketing toolkit available to retailers, including:

Eye-catching POS materials

High-quality photography and video

Delicious and easy-to-follow recipes

Engaging social media content

NEW this year: High-graphic display bins

Contact Melissa’s today to learn more about bringing the sunshine of Ojai Pixies to your store!

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com