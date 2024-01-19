Melissa’s Elevates Mango Category with Air-Flown Peruvian Kent Varietal

Los Angeles, CA – Melissa’s is raising the bar for the entire category with the arrival of their exquisite Air-flown, Tree-Ripened Kent Mangos from Peru, now available through March.

This variety reigns supreme for its superior flavor, vibrant color, and exceptional eating experience. Kent mangos are the crème de la crème of the mango world, and Melissa’s delivers them at their finest. These mangos arrive ripe and ready to eat, boasting creamy orange flesh, perfectly balanced sweetness, and a hint of citrus that leaves customers wanting more.

“Ripe mangos outsell unripe by a staggering 21%,” says Melissa’s Director of Public Relations, Robert Schueller. “To protect the mango, each is wrapped in a distinctive black sock that instantly elevates it from the bulk bin to an eye-catching impulse buy. This premium presentation translates to higher margins and increased sales for our retail partners.”

Even when global markets face challenges, Melissa’s industry relationships ensure a consistent supply of top-quality mangos. The company experienced great success with its tree-ripened Edwards mango program and aims to replicate that success and continue to help retail partners drive sales and customer satisfaction with the ripest, most flavorful mangos available.

When you partner with Melissa’s, you’ll have access to marketing support, including social media, POS, and digital assets. Reach out to the sales team at Melissa’s today to secure your supply of these mango marvels!

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is the leading U.S. variety distributor of specialty and organic fresh produce and related products processed from fresh produce. The company imports exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world. Media contact: Robert Schueller, 800.588.0151, www.melissas.com