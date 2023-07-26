Melissa’s Announces Early Arrival of Iconic Hatch Peppers

Melissa’s Produce, a trusted leader in specialty produce, says Hatch pepper fanatics won’t have to wait until August for fresh peppers. The season is expected to kick off on July 24 and run through mid-September.

LOS ANGELES – Hatch peppers, grown exclusively in the fertile soils of the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, are renowned for their unique combination of sweetness, heat and smokiness. Diehard fans wait all year to buy peppers in bulk so they can roast and freeze them for use year-round.

“Our growers in New Mexico report that the weather has been perfect for Hatch peppers,” said Robert Schueller, Director of Public Relations. “They’re confident that this year’s crop will be the most flavorful and delicious one yet!”

The company works closely with local farmers with generations of expertise cultivating these prized peppers, guaranteeing authenticity and maintaining the highest standards throughout the supply chain.

In addition to fresh Hatch peppers, Melissa’s conducts on-site roasting events at select retailers to make it easy for shoppers to roast peppers when they are at their freshest. The company also offers a variety of Hatch pepper products, including NEW salsas and hot sauces, seasonings, popcorn and snacks.

Here are all the roasting locations nationally: https://www.melissas.com/pages/hatch-pepper-roasting-dates-locations-2023

To learn more about Hatch Peppers and Melissa’s Produce, please visit www.melissas.com.

