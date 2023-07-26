Food City Spices Things Up for Hatch Green Chile Season

Hispanic market in Arizona invites customers to enter their signature Hatch Green Chile recipe for an opportunity to win prizes

While many Arizonans cannot wait for cooler temperatures to arrive, it is about to get a lot hotter throughout the state due to the arrival of the Hatch Green Chile season, which runs from now until the end of August, at 45 Food City grocery stores throughout the state.

The Hatch Green Chile harvest has become a culinary celebration in the Southwest. Fresh, authentic Hatch Green Chiles can add flavor to any at-home meal, from cheeseburgers to enchiladas. The harvest timeframe is limited, so many people stock up during the season and freeze Hatch Chiles so they can use them year-round. In addition to adding spiciness to a meal, green chiles also have many health benefits.

Food City grocery stores are the headquarters for all things Hatch Green Chile. Nearly all Food City locations in Arizona roast Hatch Green Chiles for customers at no charge. (Dates and times of Hatch Chile roasts are available by calling or visiting a neighborhood Food City store.) Additionally, the grocery store’s produce departments sell fresh and roasted Hatch Green Chiles; its bakery departments make Hatch Chile Cornbread, Hatch Chile & Cheese Jumbo Cornbread Muffins, and Hatch Chile & Cream Cheese Bolillos (Bread Rolls); its deli departments make made-to-order Hatch Green Chile Breakfast Burritos, Hatch Green Chile Beef Meal Combo Plates, Roasted Hatch Chile Shrimp Ceviche, Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo, and Salsa Molcajete with Hatch Green Chiles.

In celebration of New Mexico’s Hatch Green Chile season, Food City is inviting its Arizona customers to participate in a fun recipe contest by answering the question, “How Do You Hatch?”

Customers in Arizona with a Facebook or Instagram account are encouraged to publicly respond to the question, now through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. They can do this by sharing their favorite Hatch Chile recipe on Facebook or Instagram publicly, using a photo and #FoodCityHatchChile2023, or going to https://myfoodcity.com/hatchchilecontest/ to submit their entry.

Hatch Chile recipes might include anything from slow-simmered sauces and spicy enchiladas that would make any abuela proud, to savory chile rellenos and melt-in-your-mouth casseroles…and everything in between!

Food City will select three winners. The first winner will receive $600 in prizes, including a $400 Food City gift card. The second winner will receive $400 in prizes, including a $300 Food City gift card. The third winner will receive a $200 Food City gift card.

Now until the end of August: Hatch Chile season in Food City’s 45 grocery stores across Arizona

Now until 11:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023: Food City Hatch Chile Recipe Contest

Aug. 15-18, 2023: Submissions are reviewed

Aug. 21, 2023: Food City announces three winners

WHERE:

Food City’s 45 grocery stores throughout Arizona

In addition to being tasty, green chiles have many health benefits:

One medium Hatch Green Chile pepper has the Vitamin C of six oranges

The hot flavor triggers a thermodynamic burn in the body to speed up your metabolism

Some teas and lozenges are made with Hatch Green Chile peppers to treat sore throats

Food City is a Hispanic market, offering aisles of traditional Mexican foods and ingredients along with items found in a conventional grocery store. Food City delivers meaningful experiences to their customers with their specialty offerings including Hispanic pastries and made-in-store tortillas. With a more than 60-year reputation of service to the Hispanic community in Arizona, Food City partners with the community by hiring people from the neighborhoods it serves. The community-focused grocery store holds soccer tournaments, car seat and water safety events, mobile dental clinics, back-to-school immunizations, backpack giveaways and other cultural celebrations. For more information, visit www.myfoodcity.com. Food City is a brand under Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.