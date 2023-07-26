Project Foodbox Teams Up With Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams on Mission to Bring Produce to the People

Adams will raise awareness of food insecurity, support food banks in California & Nevada

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Professional athlete Davante Adams announced his support this week for Project FoodBox, an organization which sources, packages, and distributes boxes of fresh produce directly from farmers to communities in need. The wide receiver will promote the Project Food Box mission to promote access to fresh, nutritious produce in vulnerable populations.

“Where I grew up, we didn’t always have access to the things you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Adams, who is a native of East Palo Alto, California. “I’m in a really fortunate position now to be able to help address those disparities. I believe everyone deserves nutritious, fresh foods and programs like Project FoodBox make that possible.”

Adams, who currently lives and works in Las Vegas, visited Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21, meeting with employees and members of the community, and helping to stock and distribute fresh produce. He announced that he will feature Project FoodBox, honoring California & Nevada-based food banks as his chosen cause and beneficiary of his league’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, which promotes and raises funds for causes important to players. Adams will personally help design special cleats featuring Project FoodBox, which he will wear in a designated game this season.

“Having someone like Davante Adams in our corner, raising awareness for what we do, will make a real difference in our ability to bring Produce to the People,” said Steve Brazeel, founder of Project FoodBox and CEO of SunTerra Produce. “Together with Davante, we’re making important progress in access to healthy, nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables which in turn helps to address larger health disparities.”

Launched in 2020, Newport Beach-based Project FoodBox connects farmers with food banks, community organizations, and healthcare partners, reaching those who struggle with chronic health conditions and nutrition insecurity. Project FoodBox has developed an innovative sourcing and distribution model comprised of more than 250 farms, creating a new market channel in the U.S. food system. Project FoodBox works in partnership with Elevated Foods, sourcing fresh fruits and fruits and vegetables from a network of growers that are implementing new technologies and processes, helping their operations become more efficient and resilient. Elevated was recently awarded a $20M grant as part of the USDA’s Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities program.

“Access to fresh fruits and vegetables in our country exists not because there is a shortage of product, but because we require infrastructure to help food banks and similar organizations source and distribute that food,” said Brazeel. “We are honored and thankful that Davante is lending his time and voice to that effort, and grateful for his league’s support through My Cause My Cleats.”

Over his nine seasons playing professional football, Davante Adams has demonstrated a consistent commitment to addressing inequality of access to health resources, including supporting hunger-relief charities, and creating free public fitness resources in his hometown of East Palo Alto, California.

About Project FoodBox

Project FoodBox sources, packages, and distributes boxes of fresh produce directly from farmers to communities in need. Born out of participation in the USDA’s ground-breaking Farmers to Families Food Box program, Project FoodBox launched in 2020. Since the program’s inception, Project FoodBox has delivered over 4.5 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need through its network of health care companies, food banks, faith-based organizations and other non-profits.

CAPTION: Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams visits Three Squares Food Bank in Las Vegas with Steve Brazeel, founder of Project FoodBox. As an ambassador for Project FoodBox, Adams will help raise awareness of food insecurity and the importance of nutritious fresh produce for vulnerable populations.