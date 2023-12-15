Wide Receiver Davante Adams Dons Custom Cleats for Project Foodbox to Support Hunger Relief

LAS VEGAS – Over the weekend, wide receiver Davante Adams participated in his league’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign. On Sunday, December 10, Adams wore custom cleats promoting Project FoodBox – an organization that sources, packages, and distributes boxes of fresh produce directly from farmers to communities in need.

“I believe everyone should have access to nutritious, fresh food,” said Adams. “Food insecurity contributes to big health disparities in communities like the one where I grew up. Project Food Box is helping create positive change through its network of nonprofit partners.”

Newport Beach-based Project FoodBox connects farmers with hunger nonprofits, making sure that fresh produce doesn’t go to waste, but rather reaches those in need. Project FoodBox has developed an innovative sourcing model comprised of more than 250 farms, creating a new market channel in the U.S. food system. The organization sources its produce items, when available, from Elevated Foods, a network of growers that implement climate-smart practices on working lands to restore ecosystems and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since its founding in 2020, Project FoodBox has delivered more than five million boxes – nearly 100 million pounds – of fresh produce.

“Our mission is to reduce waste, help stop hunger and make healthy foods accessible to all Americans,” said Steve Brazeel, CEO of SunTerra Produce and founder of Project FoodBox. “We are thrilled to have the spotlight of the league, and support from Davante Adams, to raise awareness and funds for that mission.”

Adams will donate his game-worn cleats to a league-hosted auction. Proceeds from the sale of cleats will benefit player causes, including Davante’s beneficiaries – Three Square Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the California Association of Food Banks. Through his partnership with Project FoodBox, Adams visited Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas during the pre-season, meeting with employees and members of the community, and helping to stock and distribute fresh produce.

About Project FoodBox

Project FoodBox sources, packages, and distributes boxes of fresh produce directly from farmers to communities in need. Born out of participation in the USDA’s ground-breaking Farmers to Families Food Box program, Project FoodBox launched in 2020. Since the program’s inception, Project FoodBox has delivered over five million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need through its network of health care companies, food banks, faith-based organizations and other non-profits.