Creating the Next Great Dole Whip At-Home Recipe Could Be Your Ticket to Becoming a Dole Content Ambassador for 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company has set a high bar for the three established social media influencers it looks to add to its team of professionals creating exclusive content for its industry-leading social media channels in 2024.

In addition to being active advocates of Dole’s larger mission of wellness, healthy living and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, the three winning candidates must also be able to create a memorable original Dole Whip DIY recipe in the spirit of the iconic frozen treat that was originally introduced by Dole at Disneyland in the 1980s as part of its sponsorship of Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room.

The three content ambassadors are being selected as part of the #DoleWhipLife 2024 Dole Creators of the Year Contest, a nationwide search organized by Dole’s digital marketing manager, Rachel Young, and open through Jan. 15, 2024.

“As Dole continues to expand its digital footprint and equity in healthy living, we’ve identified the need to expand our family of advocates who can help us spread our vision for a healthier, happier, more fruitful life,” said Young. “We think combining the industry’s most experienced recipe-developers, dietitians, and produce marketers with a select group of consumers with passionate followings aligns us well for the future.”

“Of course, this being Dole, we also need to make sure that all new ambassadors can make a great Dole Whip,” she added.

The search is open only to established social media influencers with at least 10,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Facebook. To be considered, entrants must answer a series of screening questions and submit an original, nutritionally focused Dole Whip recipe that features DOLE® Pineapple and/or Bananas and a minimum amount of added sugar.

Participants are encouraged to also incorporate any of Dole’s 12 other fresh fruits including Plantains; Dragon Fruit; Mangoes; Strawberries; Blueberries; Blackberries; Raspberries; Green, Red and Black Grapes; Oranges, and Avocados and as well as other produce.

Dole will also accept other recipe concepts, including floats, puddings, popsicles, overnight oats and breakfast and lunch options, so long as they exhibit classic Dole Whip consistency or appearance.

The deadline to enter is Jan. 15, 2024. Three winners will be notified by Feb. 2, 2024, revealed to the public as #DoleWhipLife 2024 Dole Creators of the Year by Feb.7, 2024, and receive a prize pack featuring a physical award and $1,200. The content-development relationship with Young and her team at Dole will continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

Winners will also be featured as #DoleWhipLife 2024 Dole Creators of the Year on the Dole Whip Wonderland webpage throughout 2024, and be able to use an official #DoleWhipLife 2024 Dole Creators of the Year badge on their created content.

For full contest rules and information, and to enter, go to www.dole.com/dolewhipcreatorcontest.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.