Kapi Kapi Growers Names Sofia Acon as President

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, a leading grower-shipper of premium Costa Rican pineapples and bananas announces Sofia Acon, who has served as Director since 2020, has been appointed to the role of President.

Acon was instrumental in bringing Kapi Kapi Growers to the U.S. market four years ago, co-founding the company, shaping its vision and strategic plan, leading the development of the brand and building an extraordinary team. Prior to focusing her energy on Kapi Kapi, she was building her business acumen by working her way through an MBA program at Babson College and gaining experience in branding and advertising with Gensler.

Acon is no stranger to the produce industry. For over 30 years, her father and uncle have been producing and exporting premium Costa Rican pineapples and bananas for global brands. She grew up in the business, learning alongside her father and mother from a very young age and eventually participated in a formal program that taught her every aspect of the Kapi banana and pineapple growing operation as well as the administrative and financial side of the business. Their family’s unique approach to ethical production fueled Acon’s passion for the business and her desire to introduce and grow their own consumer brand in the United States and Europe.

“I have always admired my father and uncle’s pursuit of excellence when it came to our product quality, new growing practices and food safety, the use of clean energy, and care for people,” said Acón. “The family has set an amazing example for me to follow and have created an outstanding business foundation for the team and I to build the Kapi brand on. Together, we are committed to driving innovation forward in all aspects of our business and leading the path toward sustainability within our industry.

Kapi Kapi has earned multiple global certifications and national awards and is the only Costa Rican banana grower with multiple farm locations that are certified Carbon Neutral. “I’m thankful for this new role and the ability it gives me to help shape the future of our company for generations to come.”

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.