Bonduelle Fresh Americas Unveils New Corporate Logo

Irwindale, CA – Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the U.S. business unit of France-based Groupe Bonduelle, and a leading producer of plant-rich meals and fresh vegetable products including Bistro Bowls, Salad Kits and Meal Kits, has unveiled a new corporate brand visual identity and logo.

The new corporate logo is now the standard across all of Groupe Bonduelle’s business units and contains visual elements intended to highlight attributes of the company as a leading global producer of plant-rich meals and vegetable products. The multi-generational history of Groupe Bonduelle, a long-standing family business underpinned by solid values and a strong sense of innovation, is reflected in the font used for Groupe Bonduelle which projects stability and strength. The company’s commitment to the plant-based food revolution is brought to life through the deep green color and design of the iconic ‘B’, including the interior of the lower portion that is in the shape of a leaf. As one of five business units within Groupe Bonduelle and the first to announce that it achieved B Corp certification, the logo for the U.S. business displays ‘Fresh Americas’ beneath Groupe Bonduelle.

The introduction of the new logo is part of Groupe Bonduelle celebrating its 170th anniversary and to illustrate and exemplify its mission: “We inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health.” This clear statement guides the company’s strategic decisions and embodies its desire to support the transition toward plant-based food.

The Bonduelle family is firmly rooted in agriculture and have built a company that now feeds people with fresh, canned and frozen vegetables, and plant-rich food products, in 100 countries. Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the first fresh produce company in the U.S. to become a Certified B Corp, collaborates with growers and partners to deliver innovative solutions to feed people’s well-being while respecting the planet. The company’s ability to offer high-quality plant-rich meals and vegetable products and inspire the transition to plant based food is possible thanks to the close partnership and mutual trust with our more than 2,000 farmer partners in the U.S. and around the world.

ABOUT GROUPE BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle (BON.PA). We are one of five business units in Groupe Bonduelle and the first to announce that we achieved B Corp certification. Our nearly 3,000 associates are all working together to inspire the transition to a plant-rich diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health. In the U.S. market we produce a range of fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, and fresh prepared meals for the retail and food service segments. Our products are available under the Bistro brand where consumers buy groceries, and in meals offered by restaurant chains across the country. We are based in Irwindale, California and operate four processing and distribution facilities in the U.S. that are located in California, New Jersey and Georgia. We also have business offices in Salinas, California and Yuma, Arizona, that support our grower partners. Visit our corporate website Bonduelle Americas and follow Bonduelle Fresh Americas on LinkedIn for more information, news and updates.

ABOUT GROUPE BONDUELLE

For Groupe Bonduelle, inspiring the transition toward a plant-rich diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health means being an agro-industrial player with a positive impact on its ecosystem. We are a French family-owned company with 11,000 employees and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use plant-rich food products are grown on 168,000 acres and marketed in nearly 100 countries, with revenues of $2.4 billion. Our four brands are: Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus® and Ready Pac Bistro®. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.