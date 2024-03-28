Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms Team Up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA – Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin.

Available April-June 2024, this marks the first “official” U.S. season for Sweet Sugar Mangos® after a successful trial run in 2023. Melissa’s expertise in distribution will ensure nationwide availability through retailers.

“After several years of developing awareness for the item, demand from grocers and consumers alike has been very strong. We are thrilled to be partnering with Melissa’s to be a key national distributor for this unique and delicious item,” commented Michelle Alders, Goldenberry Farms product manager. “Our Sweet Sugar Mangos® are an almost-perfect attraction point for any product section. The fragrant and sweet smell immediately attracts customers, and the small size makes for a truly unique retail item.”

Non-GMO and hand-harvested by family farms on Colombia’s Caribbean Coast, Sweet Sugar Mangos® undergo a proprietary pre-harvest and post-harvest process for optimal flavor, travel, and shelf life. Unlike many other exotic mangos, they feature a thin skin that does not require the fruit to be peeled before eating; they are both a kid-friendly treat and an elevated fruit-eating experience. In anticipation of growing demand, Goldenberry Farms is expanding cultivation zones in Peru and Brazil to lengthen the season in the future.

This exciting import is not just another mango. Consumers’ desire for novelty and variety makes Sweet Sugar Mango® the most talked about addition to the mango category. The product is supported by a full social media and digital campaign, consumer recipes, promotions, as well as select in-store marketing campaigns.

“Sugar Mangos” “Sweet Sugar Mangos” are trademarks of Goldenberry Farms (SAS, LLC, GBF4 IP). (“Sweet Sugar Mango” (United States, Reg. No. 6998300), (Colombia, Reg. No. 714306) “Sugar Mango” (United States, No. 97342094), Sugar Mango (Colombia, Reg. No. 714305).

The brand is available globally via an exclusive network of licensed distributors and importers.

About Melissa’s Produce

Melissa’s Produce is a leading distributor of specialty fruits and vegetables, offering a wide variety of unique and exotic items to grocery stores and restaurants across the country. The company is committed to providing the freshest, highest-quality produce while continuously innovating and introducing new and exciting products to consumers.

About Goldenberry Farms

Goldenberry Farms® is a grower, packer, and shipper of high-quality fruit with a network of farms across South America, and recently named by Forbes one of the Top 30 Most Promising Companies in Colombia. The company, known for its ‘Where Good Things Grow’ approach to sustainable farming, focuses on the development of exotic, “better for you” tropical fruit and produce, and is involved in all levels of fruit development, with a commitment to helping promote fresh fruit as a healthy and fresh snack alternative globally. For more information on Goldenberry Farms, please visit www.goldenberryfarms.com