Fresh Express Introduces 2 New Products to Lineup of Best-Selling Fresh and Convenient Salad Kits

Orlando, Florida – Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, announced an Asian Apple Salad Kit and a Twisted Caesar Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Salad Kit as the latest product innovations in its lineup. The new products support the brand’s ongoing quest to bring new, restaurant inspired, unique salad flavors and ingredients to the category.

Inspired by flavors from around the world, the new Fresh Express products join the brand’s more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salad kits and blends, and enable consumers to take their taste buds on a global adventure from the comfort of their home.

“It’s an exciting time at Fresh Express as we continue to help consumers eat better, expanding our current kit segments with innovative products that not only taste great, but we give consumers what they love based on the consumer work we do – concept and product testing.” said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Fresh Express. “These new products are an example of our ongoing commitment to bring consistently, deliciously fresh products to the market and we look forward to continuing to invest in and support category growth through product innovations.”

According to Datassential, apples are found on approximately 55% of restaurant menus and paired with salads nearly a quarter of the time. These insights, along with others, influenced the Asian Apple Salad Kit, which takes consumers on an unforgettable adventure through the vibrant flavors of Asia.

Asian Apple Salad Kit: fresh green leaf lettuces, carrots and radicchio are paired with crispy wonton strips, flavorful chili verde cashews, sweet, refreshing diced apples and a lightly seasoned Asian apple vinaigrette.

Inspired by the opulence of high-end dining, the flavors of the Twisted Caesar Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Salad Kit transport consumers to the finest international restaurants. A unique ingredient that elevates the flavor profile of many dishes, the earthy, fragrant and flavorful truffle is the star of the newest addition to the Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kits line, which combines the popular Caesar salad with an unexpected yet delicious flavor twist.

Twisted Caesar Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Salad Kit: crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy garlic brioche croutons, truffle parmesan cheese shreds and a creamy truffle Caesar dressing.

The new Fresh Express products can also be enjoyed in new recipes like an Asian Apple Salad Kit with Miso Marinated Salmon and an Open-Faced Creamy Truffle Caesar Chicken Appetizer, which expand the brand’s library of more than 330 recipes and provide consumers with even more ways to enjoy delicious, nutritious and convenient salads every day.

Fresh Express salad products have a suggested retail price of $4.49 and are available now in the refrigerated produce department at retailers nationwide. For more information about Fresh Express, including products and recipes, visit www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.