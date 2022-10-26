Misionero to Unveil New Packaged Salad Kits

GONZALES, Calif. – Misionero, a major grower of organic and conventional leafy greens, will showcase two new packaged salad kits at the International Fresh Produce Association’s (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show on October 27 – 29. The new products include a Buttery Simple Salad kit and a Miso Caesar Simple Salad kit that will be available for purchase in 2023.

Developed with satisfaction in mind, the Buttery Simple Salad kit includes chopped butter lettuce, ranch vinaigrette, croissant croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese. The Miso Caesar Simple Salad kit includes a blend of romaine and cabbage, Miso Caesar dressing, garlic ginger wonton strips, and shredded parmesan cheese.

“We’ve been working on these packaged salad kits for quite some time and are thrilled to roll them out at the IFPA Global Show,” said Nicole Zapata, Marketing Director at Misionero. “We believe consumers shouldn’t have to give up restaurant-style foods when they choose to eat at home. With this thought in mind, we developed two high-quality, restaurant-level salad kits to be served as a delicious side dish or topped with a protein for a complete meal.”

For those attending the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, Misionero’s Buttery Simple Salad kit and Miso Caesar Simple Salad kit will be on display in the Grower Shipper Pavilion at booth #4043. For more information, please visit misionero.com or reach out to the brand at contactus@misionero.com.

About Misionero

Misionero, founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, is a leader in the organic specialty salad category. Misionero grows, harvests, produces, and packages high-quality vegetables grown year-round. Additionally, the company produces products sold under the Earth Greens Organic and Garden Life label. For more information, visit misionero.com.