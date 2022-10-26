Sun World Expands Import Footprint in North America

Bakersfield, Calif. – Sun World International LLC (Sun World) announced it has added three importers to its panel of North American licensees. These include GrapeMan Farms, Pacific Trellis Fruit and Sierra Produce. The appointments further expand the company’s panel of licensed importers to 17 companies.

GrapeMan Farms, Pacific Trellis Fruit and Sierra Produce join a select list of Sun World licensed importers in North America, including Camposol Fresh USA, Capespan North America, Dayka & Hackett, Dole Fresh Fruit Co., Divine Flavor International, Fresh Flavor International, Jac. Vandenberg, Southern Fruit Import Co., Star Produce, Summit Produce, North American Produce Buyers, The Oppenheimer Group, Vanguard Direct, and William H. Kopke Jr., Inc. Each of these companies holds a license to distribute and market Sun World’s full line of proprietary grapes in the United States and Canada from licensed Chilean, Peruvian, Brazilian and South African suppliers.

The licenses include the right to import fruit from existing and new varieties developed by Sun World, marketed under the company’s powerful brands, such as AUTUMNCRISP®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, SABLE SEEDLESS®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, and SCARLOTTA SEEDLESS®.

“We are pleased to appoint these extraordinary importers, to further bolster our presence in the global fruit trade,” said Garth Swinburn, Vice President of Licensing for Sun World. “We’re confident that providing further access to our proprietary fruit varieties will allow our licensed growers to maximize their revenues while increasing consumer exposure to our table grapes and related varietal brands,” he added.

Grapeman Farms is a vertically integrated grape grower-marketer based in Bakersfield, California with a proud history of providing premium quality grapes for nearly 50 years. With offices in Arizona, California and New Jersey, the company has established a multinational operation, sourcing the finest quality of product from Chile, Peru, Mexico and California.

Pacific Trellis Fruit established in 1999 and headquarter in Los Angeles, CA with sales offices in Fresno, CA, New Jersey and Arizona is one of North America’s top year-round importers, growers, and marketers of premium fresh fruit, including grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and citrus. The company partners with growers from Peru, Chile, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, and California to provide a 52-week availability of quality grapes to our customers.

Sierra Produce is an importer, marketer, and shipper of fresh fruit products sourced nationally and globally. The company has over 35 years of fruit import experience with long standing and diverse grower/exporter relationships and are committed to providing an assortment of both abundant volume and the latest innovative varieties available.

Sun World International LLC is a global variety development and licensing business. Sun World’s mission is to drive the growth of fruit breeding, varietal development, licensing and agricultural technologies. The California-based company has a network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa. More information about Sun World is available at www.sun-world.com.