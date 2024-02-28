Sun World’s First AUTUMNCRISP Symposium Highlights Global Crisp Collaboration

Bakersfield, Calif. – Licensed table grape growers representing 14 countries recently took part in Sun World International’s AUTUMNCRISP® Symposium, a first of its kind, daylong session for partners to focus on the strategic global plan for the AUTUMNCRISP® brand table grape.

Last fall, Sun World launched a global marketing campaign for its iconic AUTUMNCRISP® brand seedless green grapes. This effort, anticipated to be the largest ever for a branded grape, is designed to drive demand and increase revenue for the company’s international network of licensees.

The AUTUMNCRISP® Symposium marked the first global gathering of its licensed growers since the launch. Held Feb. 6, just prior to the Berlin Fruit Logistica show, the Symposium focused on five crucial pillars for AUTUMNCRISP®: global planting plans, local agronomy support, quality assurance, retail relations and an overview of global marketing plans.

“Such gatherings are tremendously important for collaborating with our grower-partners as success begins in the field, ensuring the market success of AUTUMNCRISP® and providing deserving returns to our growers,” said Bernardo Calvo, president & COO of Sun World.

Close collaboration with licensed growers and marketers is crucial to guarantee the production and sale of top-quality fruit under the AUTUMNCRISP® brand, marketed with the AUTUMNCRISP® brand seal. This seal assures retailers and consumers of the expected quality and reinforces the commitment to excellence.

As AUTUMNCRISP® cultivation expands globally, and with increased acreage, retailers can now offer AUTUMNCRISP® year-round, providing consumers with arguably the best green grape on the market. AUTUMNCRISP®, a mid- to late-season green seedless grape, is celebrated for its striking appearance, large berries and exceptional eating experience. Its crisp texture, sweet flavor with hints of muscat, which is characterized by flavors of peach, rose and citrus, makes it a favorite among consumers, growers and retailers alike with many claiming, “I have never tasted better.”

About Sun World

Sun World International is a global variety development and licensing business. The California-based company has a global network of licensed growers and marketers and maintains offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Israel, and South Africa. In 2023, Sun World launched a global marketing campaign for its iconic AUTUMNCRISP® brand seedless green grapes. This effort, anticipated to be the largest-ever for a branded grape, is designed to drive demand and increase revenue for the company’s international network of licensees. More information about Sun World is available at www.sun-world.com