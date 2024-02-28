OK, ‘Shroomer: Mushroom Council Targets Mushroom Loyalists for New Advertising Campaign

Reaching Heavy-Buying Baby Boomers and GenXers with a “Surround Sound” Approach

The Mushroom Council® will target its most loyal shoppers in an all-new multimedia advertising campaign aimed at encouraging those who already love mushrooms to purchase even more.

Launching March 1, the “Mushroom Loyalist” campaign will reach the top third of mushroom buyers who account for almost 75% of all mushroom dollar sales and 68% of all mushroom purchases. According to shopper research fielded by IRI, these heavy mushroom buyers skew older with the majority being Baby Boomer and Gen X shoppers.

“In a period when inflationary pressures are forcing grocery shoppers to make every dollar count, the smartest and most efficient marketing move is to go straight to the dedicated mushroom fan,” said retail analyst Anne-Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics, LLC. “These loyalists already love mushrooms and use them across many meal occasions and recipes. By leaning into their love for mushrooms, we hope to encourage at least one more mushroom purchase at retail and one more restaurant order of a menu item featuring mushrooms.”

A Surround Sound Campaign

With this approach in mind, the Mushroom Council notes it will launch a “surround sound” campaign targeting loyalists with messaging that illustrates fresh mushrooms’ crave-ability.

Video and static ads will focus heavily on mushrooms’ distinctive flavor, from simply sautéing mushrooms in a skillet to topping homemade or take-out pizzas, and will drive an array of delicious on-trend recipes that meet shoppers’ needs for quick and easy meals.

The campaign will include:

Shopper Data-Informed Advertising. The Mushroom Council will collaborate with media partner Catalina to reach heavy buyers directly with online banner ads right at the moment they are planning meals. In addition, they will serve ads and recipe inspiration to mushroom loyalists in-store, via at-register printed handouts.

Contextual Recipe Advertising. Mushroom Council partner Chicory will serve the ads next to quick and easy recipe content, specifically in mushroom recipes and recipes that include products often purchased with mushrooms, such as bell peppers, onions and chicken.​

Streaming Television and YouTube Spots. The Mushroom Council’s new 30-, 15- and 6-second streaming spots will air on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Paramount+, CNN and Cooking Channel, specifically aimed at Boomers and GenXers with interests in cooking, grilling, plant-forward meals and travel.

Social Media and Search Engine Ads. The campaign’s video and static ads also will come to life via targeted campaigns on social media and search engine results.

The campaign – which will run heaviest March through May and conclude in August – is projected to reach 40 million mushroom loyalists at a frequency of 7x each.

About the Mushroom Council

The Mushroom Council is composed of fresh market producers and importers who average more than 500,000 pounds of mushrooms produced or imported annually. The mushroom program is authorized by the Mushroom Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1990 and is administered by the Mushroom Council under the supervision of the Agricultural Marketing Service. Research and promotion programs help to expand, maintain and develop markets for individual agricultural commodities in the United States and abroad. These industry self-help programs are requested and funded by the industry groups that they serve. For more information, visit mushroomcouncil.com.