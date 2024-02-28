Continental Fresh Showcases “Water For All” Awareness Campaign During SEPC’s Southern Exposure

Mango and Tropical Produce Importer is in Business to Make a Difference

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, will feature their Water For All branded mangos at this year’s SEPC Southern Exposure in Tampa, FL. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides itself for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market.

“SEPC Southern Exposure in Tampa is taking place in our home state, which allows us to bring our team in force to engage with attendees during the show,” shared Albert Perez, Founder and CEO of Continental Fresh, and Chairman of the National Mango Board.

The March event will showcase their new campaign, PLU with Purpose, spotlighting the benefits of their Water For All branded mango program. For every Water For All branded box of specialty labeled mangos sold, a percent of the proceeds is donated to BLUE Missions, a non-profit organization that connects families in Latin America to clean, fresh water through clean water and sanitation projects.

“Passionate about people, produce and making a difference, we believe that the future is in the hands of those that can find a purpose other than just adding to the bottom line. Profit and purpose can be equal drivers of success,” Perez stated.

Data shows that 92 percent of consumers want to buy a product that supports a cause1; 94 percent of people said they would be highly likely to recommend a brand they were emotionally engaged with2; and most impactful to the retail buyer’s bottom line,70 percent of emotionally engaged consumers spend up to two times or more on brands they’re loyal to3. Continental Fresh’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is realized through every Water For All branded box of specialty labeled mangos sold.

“Our goal for exhibiting at Southern Exposure is to showcase the benefits of partnering with us through our Water For All branded mango program,” added Perez.



Continental Fresh LLC, is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.