Continental Fresh Brings Water to the Mountain Top

Produce Importer and CSR Leader Prepares for Annual Trek, Raises Funds for Clean Water

MIAMI, FL – Continental Fresh LLC, a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America, is once again inviting the fresh produce industry to join them on their annual trek to provide families in the Dominican Republic with access to clean water and sanitation.

Continental Fresh is clear in their purpose to bring clean water and sanitation to communities in Latin America. Each day, they get one drop closer through their Water For All brand. With every Water For All branded box of mangos sold, a percentage of proceeds is donated to fund clean water and sanitation projects through the non-profit BLUE Missions.

“Through a service trip at a young age, I had the opportunity to experience the joy of bringing clean water to a community that had been without,” shared Continental Fresh’s Founder and CEO, Albert Perez. “My immense sense of pride was quickly followed by a feeling of urgency – how can I continue to impact one community at a time when there are so many in need? This was an inflection point for me, so I built a business around my passion of delivering clean water to communities across Latin America.”

Over the past three years, Continental Fresh has contributed more than $150K to support BLUE Missions. The annual trek is one more way the company showcases their commitment to the cause. This November, hikers will traverse 27.6 miles of tropical and pine forests over three days to the summit of Pico Duarte, at 10,128 ft. above sea level. There, they will spend time connecting with the locals of a community that BLUE has worked with to overcome the water crisis.

“Water is the basic foundation of a community,” said Perez. “Many young family members walk hours to collect it and oftentimes the water they find is not safe to drink. Without clean water, families are locked in cycles of poverty, sickness, and low education levels. By funding water projects in rural communities, we are taking a huge step in breaking the poverty trap while bringing empowerment, health, and opportunity to local communities.”

To date, BLUE Missions has connected 33,684 people to clean water and completed 229 clean water and sanitation projects across Latin America.

In 2023, 37 hikers raised $69,719 for BLUE Missions. Perez is confident in the growth of both numbers this fall. “We are hearing great interest in this year’s trek! I’m optimistic that we will double our support for BLUE Missions with funds raised – and matched – across the produce industry,” added Perez.

To learn more about Continental Fresh, and to participate or donate to the trek, visit https://www.continentalfresh.com/.

About Continental Fresh LLC

Continental Fresh LLC, is a grower, shipper and importer of fresh fruits and vegetables from Latin America. Known for their deep grower relationships, the importer prides themselves for connecting dependable growers to its retail, foodservice and wholesale customers in the U.S. market. Continental Fresh has nurtured a reputation as being highly knowledgeable of the import market, providing regular market updates and forecasts to ensure that their product is delivered on time and in peak condition. Learn more at www.continentalfresh.com.