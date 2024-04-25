Brighter Bites Launches First Program Season at 12th Location In Las Cruces, New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, has launched its first program season at its 12th location in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Brighter Bites is actively serving six public schools within Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS), which is directly impacting close to 600 families and providing approximately 20 pounds of fresh produce to its participants every other week.

“Brighter Bites has created an opportunity to support families in providing fresh fruits and vegetables for their homes. Every campus has seen a consistent turnout from families which has provided an opportunity to connect with all families in a new way,” said Naomi Chavez Lopez, Community School Manager at LCPS. “Brighter Bites has created an opportunity for schools to remove the stigma of receiving food and has focused on expanding palates for families with familiar and new produce.”

Feeding America data shows that around 14 percent of individuals in Dona Ana County within Las Cruces are food insecure. This insecurity correlates with the increased consumption of calorically dense foods, such as fast food, which are either more affordable or the most accessible option in communities with limited grocery stores.

“We aim to improve health outcomes starting with the children and families in under-resourced communities by providing fresh produce and nutrition education,” said Mike Pomeroy, Vice President of Operations at Brighter Bites. “Our ultimate goal is to create behavior change that improves children’s health, especially among populations who are disproportionately vulnerable to developing obesity and diet-related diseases. When successful, we can eliminate health disparities and address health equity.”

Brighter Bites has partnered with the Roadrunner Food Bank to help supply the right produce and food for its New Mexico program’s families.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brighter Bites to bring their impactful program to six schools in Las Cruces,” said Dana Yost, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to combat food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles in our community. By working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of families in need, ensuring they have access to fresh, nutritious food and the resources they need to thrive.”

The Las Cruces programming has also been made possible through the New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition (ICAN)program.

“NMSU’s ICAN program is so excited to partner with Brighter Bites for Las Cruces Public Schools to bring evidence-based and significant resources to the community,” said Donna Sauter, MS, RDN, ICAN Director at NMSU. “We look forward to the engagement of many stakeholders and to the fun, the learning, and the success we will enjoy together!”

The first distribution in Las Cruces took place in February and continues through May. Brighter Bites looks forward to continuing programming in the summer and fall with hopes to continue to expand its reach in Las Cruces.

To learn more about Brighter Bites, or how to volunteer or partner in Las Cruces, visit www.brighterbites.org/location/las-cruces, or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 60 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.