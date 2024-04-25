Pear Bureau Northwest Welcomes New Communications and Social Media Coordinator

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – Pear Bureau Northwest is pleased to announce Jenna Tobin has joined the organization at Communications and Social Media Coordinator.

Tobin brings more than six years of social media marketing experience, having spearheaded many successful digital marketing and social media campaigns while at the University of Oregon, Browny Bee Honey and Toolhouse, Inc.

“I’m so excited to bring my passion for using digital platforms as a vehicle for storytelling and to advocate for our dedicated pear growers,” Tobin said.

Marketing Communications Manager Jim Morris says her background with another agricultural commodity, “gives her an authentic voice to represent our growers and the industry.”

Tobin holds an undergraduate degree in Social Sciences, with an emphasis on Sociology, Communications and Economics from the University of Oregon. Additionally, she has earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Communications, also from the University of Oregon.

As a life long Oregonian, Tobin loves skiing, hiking and camping, and she loves to cook.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site, Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, USAPears.org.