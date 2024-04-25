Watermelon Board Hosts Media Training for State and National Watermelon Queens

Winter Springs, FL – The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) announces the successful completion of a media training session tailored for State and National Watermelon Queens. Held in Orlando, FL on April 20, this initiative aimed to empower Watermelon Queens, the ambassadors of the watermelon industry, with essential skills in media engagement and communication.

Watermelon Queens hold a pivotal role within the watermelon industry, serving as advocates and educators who bridge the gap between producers, retailers and consumers. Their influence extends far beyond the crown, as they play a vital role in disseminating accurate information about watermelon’s nutritional benefits, value and versatility in kitchen and home applications for families of all sizes.

“Watermelon Queens are the vibrant ambassadors that embody the sweet spirit of the watermelon industry,” said Stephanie Barlow, Senior Director of Communications at National Watermelon Promotion Board. “Their ability to connect with consumers and effectively communicate the value of watermelon is instrumental in driving consumer engagement and boosting consumption. Their refreshing enthusiasm captivates and educates.”

By leveraging their charisma, knowledge and passion, Watermelon Queens can help to amplify promotional efforts at retail and drive consumer interest at events, ultimately benefiting both retailers and growers.

The media training initiative brought together industry experts to provide comprehensive guidance on key messaging, content creation, public speaking, and digital and social media skills. Participants received hands-on training in crafting compelling narratives, leveraging social media platforms, and effectively engaging with traditional media outlets to maximize reach and impact.

“We are committed to equipping our Watermelon Queens with the necessary skills and resources to excel in their roles as ambassadors of the watermelon industry,” added Barlow. “Through this media training, we aim to elevate their communication capabilities both digitally and in-person, empowering them to effectively engage with diverse audiences and drive positive perceptions of watermelon.”

About the National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 700 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.