PRO*ACT Named UniPro Exclusive Brands Supplier of the Year

MONTEREY, CA – PRO*ACT is thrilled to announce that we have been named the UniPro 2023 Exclusive Brands Supplier of the Year! This prestigious award recognizes our commitment to excellence and leadership in our partnership with UniPro. Selected by UniPro Members, this accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.



We are honored to receive this award and proud to be recognized for our contributions to the foodservice industry. Our partnership with UniPro has allowed us to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue growing and thriving in this dynamic industry.



We would like to thank UniPro for this recognition and for their ongoing support. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to drive sales growth and success for our customers. Thank you for this incredible honor.



For more information about UniPro, please visit www.uniprofoodservice.com.



About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is a leading provider of direct-source produce solutions, offering a diverse range of services and expertise to help businesses in the foodservice industry streamline their operations and maximize efficiency. Their goal is to streamline the supply chain to provide cost benefits and a simple process for securing the freshest produce from third-party inspected distribution centers across the globe.