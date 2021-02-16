PRO*ACT Welcomes Dave Franza as New Director of Technology

Monterey, CA – Produce distribution powerhouse PRO*ACT is excited to announce Dave Franza as their new Director of Technology. “We’ve been looking for someone who can accelerate our vision to simplify the complexities of produce procurement and distribution through leveraging emerging technologies across the supply chain,” shared CEO Chip Walker. “Dave’s leadership as the IT and Digital Asset Management architect for NFL’s multi-site broadcast infrastructure speaks for itself; we are glad to have him on board.”

Franza’s extensive Information Technology career includes over 30 years with NFL Films and the NFL Network as CIO and VP of Production Applications. He built IT environments, led the development of Digital Production Systems, and managed broadcast/IT services at 22 Super Bowls.

“We’ve been working to strengthen our technology platforms to better meet the needs of our expanding business,” said PRO*ACT COO Brian Kane. “Dave’s knowledge and expertise in scalable technology development allow us to build systems and applications that will exceed the expectations of our distributor and customer networks.”

Dave is widely known as the creator of the SABER Digital Asset Management system that has been utilized since 1997 by NFL Films to manage and deliver the NFL Footage and programming that has earned them over 131 Sports Emmy Awards. Franza (a certified Project Management Professional) has earned his own Sports Emmy and was awarded CIO Magazine’s Bold-100 Award.

A Pennsylvania native, Franza has worked as a highly sought-after consultant for the past three years, working with companies who value his ability to integrate technology, ideas, and people. “PRO* ACT’s vision of technology as a tool to drive better procurement and distribution of fresh produce is compelling,” Franza shared. “This is a company that starts by providing solutions that are people-centric; I’m looking forward to collaborating with this team in the days ahead.”

Dave and his wife Kate are moving from their home near Philadelphia to the Monterey Peninsula, where they are looking forward to beautiful weather, sunsets over Carmel Beach, and embracing the fresh produce industry’s opportunities.

About PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT is North America’s leading distributor of fresh food to the foodservice and retail industries, sourcing from premier national, regional, and local suppliers.

PRO*ACT distributors work in their regions to bring fresh produce to over 200k restaurants, airports, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and other customers of all shapes and sizes. PRO*ACT has grown to over 100 distribution centers serving 98.4% of the United States and Canada population.

For more information, please visit www.proactusa.com.